By Dartunorro Clark

President Donald Trump on Thursday turned his longstanding gripe with the Television Academy into nostalgia when he tweeted a video of his appearance at the 2005 Emmy Awards, in which he sported overalls and a pitchfork and sang the "Green Acres" theme song.

Trump, who was the host and executive producer of the NBC reality show "The Apprentice," used the flashback to draw attention to his signing of a farm bill at the White House.

After the bill signing event at the White House got underway, Trump said: "That was from the Emmy's, I sang 'Green Acres' and won a very nice award that night."

But the award he won that evening wasn't an Emmy.

According to the Television Academy, which distributes the awards, "The Apprentice" was nominated eight times between 2004 and 2006, but never won once.

Donald Trump does a parody of famous television theme songs with Megan Mullally at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2005. Mark J. Terrill / AP file

At the 2005 show, Trump appeared alongside actor Megan Mullally with a pitchfork in hand and performed the song to participate in the ceremony's skit competition called "Emmy Idol."

At the end of the show that year, host Ellen DeGeneres crowned Trump and Mullally the winner of the gag award, beating out actors William Shatner and Kristen Bell. Mullally told Conan O'Brien in 2016 that she later got a call from Trump thanking her, saying "We really needed to win that thing."

That year, Trump was up for best reality competition and Mullally was nominated for playing Karen Walker on NBC's "Will & Grace."

Trump hosted the reality television show "The Apprentice" and its spin-off, "The Celebrity Apprentice," both of which aired on NBC, from 2004 to 2015 before running for president.

Trump has had a long-standing feud with the Emmys, often calling the show "rigged."

In a 2016 interview with late-night host Stephen Colbert, Mullally joked that the photo of the pair on stage was her "suicide note."

"See this photo: Otherwise known as my suicide note," Mullally said when Colbert showed a photo of her skit with Trump. "I've heard they can be very tricky to write, so that saves me the trouble."

On Thursday, Mullally reacted to Trump's "throwback Thursday" with just three letters: "omg."

In a second tweet, she added, "If you guys need me, I'll be in a hole in the ground."