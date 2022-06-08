IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trump and two children set to testify July 15 in New York civil probe

New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating the Trump Organization over allegations that it inflated financial statements.
Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump
Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump at a rally in Dalton, Ga., before the Senate runoff election on Jan. 4, 2021.Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images file
By Zoë Richards, Tom Winter and Adam Reiss

Former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, are set to testify next month in the New York attorney general's civil probe into the family's business practices.

The three will testify beginning July 15, according to a court order and stipulation. The parties have until the end of the following week to conclude the depositions and each member of the family will testify separately.

Their testimony won’t occur on that date in July if the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals, issues a stay of the judge’s order that the Trumps must testify, according to court documents.

Last month, a panel of judges in the state Appellate Division denied Trump's' bid to escape a deposition in the investigation by Attorney General Letitia James' office.

The civil probe stems from allegations that the Trump Organization inflated financial statements. In court filings, James' office alleged that it has “uncovered substantial evidence establishing numerous misrepresentations in Mr. Trump’s financial statements provided to banks, insurers, and the Internal Revenue Service.”

The company has denied any wrongdoing, and the former president has called James’ probe a “witch hunt.”

Lawyers for the Trumps had argued that the subpoenas should be blocked because James’ investigation is politically motivated and designed to boost an ongoing criminal probe into the company by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

A lawyer for the former president declined to comment. Lawyers for his children did not immediately return requests for comment.

