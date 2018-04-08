Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

President Trump uncharacteristically criticized Vladimir Putin in a Sunday post on Twitter that condemned a suspected chemical attack and disparaged Russia and Iran.

The tweet appeared to be his first post slamming the Russian president, who Trump blamed in part for backing President Bashar al-Assad. He referred to the death of women and children as resulting from a "mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria."

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

The comment appeared to be Trump's strongest critique of Russia since he took office 442 days ago.

“President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad,” the tweet read.

Syrian aid groups and activists allege that dozens of people died in a suspected chemical weapons attack on the city of Douma, the last rebel stronghold in eastern Ghouta where Assad has pursued an intensive bombing campaign.

The Syrian American Medical Society said that more than 500 cases, mostly women and children, suffered symptoms “indicative of exposure to a chemical agent” and 42 were reported dead.