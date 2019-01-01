Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Suzy Khimm

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump welcomed the dawn of 2019 on Tuesday with an all-caps tweet that wished "everyone" a happy New Year — "including the haters and the fake news media."

The president went on to say that 2019 would be a "fantastic" year for anyone "not suffering from Trump derangement syndrome" — an ailment he has diagnosed his critics with in the past.

Trump's message was reminiscent of his tweet at the close of 2016, in which he wished a happy New Year "to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do." At the close of 2014, he extended his well wishes to "all haters and losers."

Trump had planned to spend the holidays at his private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, but put his trip on hold when the partial government shutdown began on Dec. 22.

House Democrats unveiled a plan on Monday to re-open the federal government, but their proposal did not include the funding for a border wall that the president has demanded.

The Senate's Republican leadership said on Monday that the Senate "is not going to send something to the president that he won't sign."

A little over an hour after issuing his first missive, the president sent out a simpler greeting on Twitter: "Happy New Year!"