Trump won’t campaign for Roy Moore, White House says

Donald Trump won't be hitting the campaign trail for Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore in Alabama after all, the White House said Monday.

"The president is not planning any trip to Alabama at this time. Frankly, his schedule doesn't permit him doing anything between now and Election Day," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters, referring to the December 12 election.

Trump, who denied accusations of sexual assault or misconduct by more than a dozen women when he was a candidate, hinted last week that he might hit the trail for Moore, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women, telling reporters that he’d let them know this week if he was going to hit the campaign trail.

"He totally denies it. He says it didn't happen," Trump said last week about the accusations against Moore. "And you know, you have to listen to him also."

The president stressed that he believed Alabama Democrat Doug Jones to be a terrible choice for the seat.

"The president obviously wants people who support his agenda," Sanders said Monday.