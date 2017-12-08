WASHINGTON — A mysterious email was sent to then-candidate Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. in September 2016 offering access to hacked WikiLeaks documents, two sources with direct knowledge told NBC News.

The email, first reported by CNN, offered a decryption key and a website address to access the documents, the officials said.

Asked whether congressional investigators had determined whether the email was a genuine effort by WikiLeaks to offer documents to the Trump campaign, one of the sources said the answer was "murky."

The email was from someone named Mike Erickson, one source said, adding that Congress had not verified the identity of the sender. Another source said he presumed that special counsel Robert Mueller had the information and could get to the bottom of whether it was a legitimate overture from WikiLeaks.

CNN reported that the email also indicated that the Trump campaign could access records from former Secretary of State Colin Powell, whose hacked emails were made public by a Russian front group 10 days later.

The email was sent about two months after the hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee were released and one month before WikiLeaks began publishing hacked emails from the account of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

It's not clear what this has to do with @WikiLeaks. Many enthusiastic readers emailed around archives of our publications during the election. https://t.co/HMRYWgCsvB — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) December 8, 2017

A lawyer for Donald Trump Jr. did not respond to requests for comment but told CNN: "We understand that the media reported 12 hours prior to this email that the DNC emails had been hacked or leaked. We do not know who Mike Erickson is. We have no idea who he is. We never responded to the email."

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, in a tweet, distanced himself from the email, saying many readers had circulated archives of the site's publications — but did not address the issue of a decryption key.

Last month, Donald Trump Jr. released a series of direct messages he received from the Twitter account behind the WikiLeaks website, including his responses to the communications.

The messages, which began in September 2016 and ran through July, show Trump agreeing to "ask around" about a political action committee WikiLeaks had mentioned and asking the site about a rumor about an upcoming leak.

The messages were turned over to congressional committees investigating Russian intervention in the 2016 election and if there were any links to Trump's campaign.