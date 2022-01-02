Twitter permanently suspends Marjorie Taylor Greene's personal account

Twitter suspended a personal account for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after "repeated violations" of the Covid-19 misinformation policy, the company said Sunday.

"We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," Twitter said in a statement. "We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy."

Greene, R-Ga., appears to still have access to her professional account, @RepMTG, but Twitter did not say what was tweeted to earn a permanent suspension.

Greene said, in a statement Sunday through her office, that she was suspended for tweeting statistics from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

"Twitter is an enemy to America and can’t handle the truth," Greene said. "That’s fine, I’ll show America we don’t need them and it’s time to defeat our enemies."

Twitter's policy was enacted in March last year, implementing a strike system for violations. A single strike may not incur an action, but the company will place locks on an account that repeatedly violates the policy.

Five or more strikes will result in a permanent suspension, according to the company's website.

Greene was suspended multiple times in 2021 for violations to the company's policies.

In January last year, Greene was issued a suspension for making false claims about widespread voter fraud in Georgia. She was also temporarily suspended in July and August for violating the Covid-19 policy with tweets regarding vaccines.