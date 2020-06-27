Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

The U.S. set a new grim record in the number of new coronavirus cases in a single day, with reports of nearly 46,000 on Friday.

The 45,942 single-day increase was driven by more than 8,000 new cases in Florida and thousands more in Texas, Arizona and California, according to an NBC News tally.

Vice President Mike Pence meanwhile has postponed appearances that were planned in Arizona and Florida this coming week “out of an abundance of caution” due to the virus spikes in those states, an official with President Donald Trump's campaign said Saturday.

Pence is still expected to travel to those states to meet with governors and local officials, but the visits will no longer include campaign events.

The national, one-day increase in cases on Friday surpasses a record set Wednesday, when 45,557 new cases were reported.

A global health expert said the increase is due to much of the country's reopening when there were still many active coronavirus cases.