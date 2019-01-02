Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Julie Tsirkin

U.S. diplomats on Wednesday were allowed to visit Paul Whelan, the American businessman detained in Russia, according to his brother.

“I’ve gotten confirmation from the State Department. It sounds like they were able to see him, that he’s doing well,” Dave Whelan told NBC News’ Hallie Jackson on Wednesday.

The security executive and retired Marine was arrested on Monday by Russian officials who charged him with spying.

The Russian Federal Security Service said its investigation into Whelan was ongoing, adding that he could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

David said he was “100 percent confident” that his brother is not a spy.

“Russia was just one of the many places he enjoyed going to. He had social media friends that he picked up over the years. They’re in Russia, and so going to Russia would be a normal thing,” said David Whelan.

Paul Whelan had visited Russia multiple times in the past, and was attending a friend’s wedding in Moscow when he was detained, his brother said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Trump administration would demand Paul Whelan’s release if the charges against him were unfounded.

When asked if the administration had contacted Whelan’s family, David said he doesn’t believe “anybody in my family has spoken to either the secretary or President Trump."