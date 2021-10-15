U.S. to ease Covid travel entry rules, require vaccinations for foreign visitors on Nov. 8

WASHINGTON — Travel restrictions that the U.S. imposed because of the Covid-19 pandemic will be partially lifted for nearly three dozen countries on Nov. 8, the Biden administration announced Friday.

White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz said in a tweet that the new policy will begin Nov. 8 and will require foreign national travelers from 33 countries to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent,” he said.

Foreign nationals from these countries were previously barred from entering the U.S. because of the virus.

The new policy will apply to a number of European nations — including the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain — as well as China and Iran, among others.

The administration announced the new policy in September and said that it would take effect in early November. Foreign nationals will be allowed to fly into the U.S. if they are fully vaccinated and able to show proof of vaccination prior to boarding a U.S.-bound flight, officials said at the time.

Officials said that the new system will put stricter requirements in place for travelers coming from outside those 33 countries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will also require airlines to collect personal information for each U.S.-bound traveler, including their phone number and email address, to help public health officials with contact tracing.