U.S. evacuates 4 more Americans out of Afghanistan, official says

WASHINGTON — The United States facilitated the safe departure of four American citizens by overland route from Afghanistan on Monday, a senior State Department official said.

The news came while Secretary of State Antony Blinken was en route to Doha, Qatar, just days after the U.S. withdrew all troops out of Afghanistan to end a 20-year war. Monday's revelation is the first known evacuation of American citizens from Afghanistan with U.S. government assistance since the withdrawal.

"The Taliban was aware and did not impede their transit," the official said, adding that the Americans were in good condition.

The official did not say where the evacuees were taken but said they were met by U.S. Embassy staff upon arrival.

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, said the four citizens were from his district.

The U.S. evacuated thousands of American citizens out of Afghanistan in the weeks before the Aug. 31 pullout. President Joe Biden said last week that between 100 and 200 Americans with "some intention to leave" remained, including many who are dual citizens or longtime residents. The Biden administration has said it will continue to work to evacuate U.S. citizens who want to get out of Afghanistan.