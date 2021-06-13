IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S. has administered over 309 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, CDC says

An attendee recieves a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine during an Atlanta Braves baseball game at Truist Park in Atlanta on May 7, 2021.Elijah Nouvelage / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
/ Source: Reuters
By Reuters

The United States had administered 309,322,545 doses of Covid-19 vaccines and distributed 374,398,105 doses in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures were up from the 308,112,728 doses of vaccine that the CDC said had been administered as of Saturday, out of 374,397,205 doses delivered.

The agency said 173,840,483 people in the United States had received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 143,921,222 people were fully vaccinated as of 6 a.m. ET on Sunday.

The CDC tally includes the two-dose vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc/BioNTech/ as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine.

Reuters