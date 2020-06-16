U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, 2 family members have COVID-19

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., said Monday that he, his wife and their son have the coronavirus illness, COVID-19.

In a statement, Rice called the illness the "Wuhan Flu," a term that has been criticized as inaccurate and even racist.

"We are all on the mend and doing fine," Rice said.

Several members of Congress have contracted COVID-19. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said late last month that he and his wife had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said about the same time that he had also tested positive for antibodies.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

As of Monday, more than 2.1 million cases had been confirmed in the United States, with more than 116,500 deaths linked to the disease, according to an NBC News count.

Rice said his son, Lucas, got sick on June 7, a Sunday, was tested Tuesday and got results Friday.

"By Wednesday, he had gotten really sick with a high fever and really bad cough. He turned the corner Saturday, and did not have fever yesterday," Rice wrote in the statement posted Monday on Facebook. "He's still weak but getting stronger — moving around and eating a little."

Rice said he got sick a week ago with mild symptoms but lost the ability to smell or taste, symptoms that have been reported in some people sickened with the illness.

His wife became ill Thursday, Rice wrote, saying, "She is worse than I was, but nowhere near as bad as Lucas." Rice wrote that the family is finishing their quarantine.

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vary on when home isolation should end for those with COVID-19. But in general, the CDC says, it is safe for those who suspect they are sick or have tested positive to be around others after all of the following conditions have been met: three days with no fever and three days with no symptoms, as well as 10 days since symptoms first appeared.

The virus that causes COVID-19 was detected in Wuhan, China. Members of the Trump administration have previously sought to brand it as the "Wuhan virus," something that has been criticized by Chinese officials.