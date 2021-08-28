IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden vowed to respond "with force" to the terrorists who killed 13 U.S. service members and dozens of Afghans in suicide bombings outside the Kabul airport.
Image: Predator Drones in Afghanistan
A U.S. military Predator drone in the air over Kandahar, southern Afghanistan, on MAY 2, 2006.Veronique de Viguerie / Getty Images file
By Courtney Kube and Dartunorro Clark

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against ISIS in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against the terrorist group, who claimed responsibility for the explosion that rocked an area outside Kabul's airport.

"U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, in a statement. "The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties."

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack" on Thursday that involved a suicide bomber who detonated an explosive belt at the airport's gate, killing 13 U.S. service members and at least 95 Afghans. More than 100 were wounded in the blasts.

Image: Courtney KubeCourtney Kube

Courtney Kube is a correspondent covering national security and the military for the NBC News Investigative Unit.

Image: Dartunorro ClarkDartunorro Clark

Dartunorro Clark covers politics, including the Covid-19 recovery, for NBC News.