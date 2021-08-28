U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against ISIS in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against the terrorist group, who claimed responsibility for the explosion that rocked an area outside Kabul's airport.

"U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command, in a statement. "The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties."

The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack" on Thursday that involved a suicide bomber who detonated an explosive belt at the airport's gate, killing 13 U.S. service members and at least 95 Afghans. More than 100 were wounded in the blasts.