April 8, 2019, 5:40 PM GMT / Updated April 8, 2019, 5:55 PM GMT By Dartunorro Clark

Randolph Alles, the director of the U.S. Secret Service, is leaving his position, NBC News confirmed on Monday.

Alles, a retired Marine Corps major general who was appointed two years ago, reports to the head of the Department of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, who resigned under pressure on Sunday night and is leaving the post on Wednesday.

More ousters of agency heads within DHS are possible.

CNN first reported Alles' departure.

Alles was tapped by President Donald Trump in April 2017 to lead the agency and was the first director in at least 100 years to not come from the agency's ranks, according to The New York Times.

Alles, who previously served as acting deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, oversaw the Secret Service as it faced money problems in response to a report that the first family was straining protective resources.

Alles became the agency's head after a 26-year-old California man wearing a backpack managed to scale the fence along the southern side of the White House in March 2017 — the first such breach reported during Trump's presidency.

He told USA Today in a 2017 interview that that the agency's funding problems were partly caused by the president's large family and their multiple, oft-visited Trump properties both in the U.S. and overseas. "The president has a large family, and our responsibility is required in law,'' Alles told the newspaper. "I can't change that. I have no flexibility.''