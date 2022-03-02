U.N. General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to censure Russia

WASHINGTON — The U.N. General Assembly voted Wednesday to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces.

The General Assembly voted 141 in favor and 5 opposed, with 35 nations abstaining on the draft resolution “Aggression against Ukraine” which has been co-sponsored by 94 countries.

"We believe this is a simple vote," said U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield during remarks on Wednesday. "Vote yes if you believe you in member states, including your own, have a right to sovereignty and territorial integrity. Vote yes if you believe Russia should be held to account for his actions. Vote yes if you believe in upholding the U.N. Charter and everything this institution stands for."

Russia vetoed a similar draft resolution last week from the U.N. Security Council.