U.N. General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to censure Russia

The international organization called on Russia to immediately end fighting in Ukraine.
Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya speaks at the 11th emergency special session of the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on March 2, 2022.
By Teaganne Finn

WASHINGTON — The U.N. General Assembly voted Wednesday to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and demand that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces.

The General Assembly voted 141 in favor and 5 opposed, with 35 nations abstaining on the draft resolution “Aggression against Ukraine” which has been co-sponsored by 94 countries.

"We believe this is a simple vote," said U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield during remarks on Wednesday. "Vote yes if you believe you in member states, including your own, have a right to sovereignty and territorial integrity. Vote yes if you believe Russia should be held to account for his actions. Vote yes if you believe in upholding the U.N. Charter and everything this institution stands for."

Russia vetoed a similar draft resolution last week from the U.N. Security Council.

 

 

