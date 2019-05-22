Breaking News Emails
An independent investigation into a racist photo on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's 1984 medical school yearbook page "could not conclusively determine" whether he appeared in the picture, according to the findings released Wednesday.
While investigators noted that Northam has made "inconsistent public statements" about his participation in the photo, which features a person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan robe, they were unable to find anyone who could shed light on the image on the governor's personal page in his Eastern Virginia Medical School yearbook.
"No individual that we interviewed has told us from personal knowledge that the governor is in the photograph, and no individual with knowledge has come forward to us to report that the governor is in the photograph," investigators said in a 36-page report.
In addition, investigators said, they found no information that the racist image was placed on Northam's personal page in error or for another reason not at his direction. They could also not determine the origin of the photo.
Eastern Virginia Medical School launched the investigation by enlisting former Virginia Attorney General Richard Cullen of the McGuireWoods law firm, whose mandate was to examine the past culture of the school and its yearbook production processes.
Cullen said at a news conference Wednesday that Northam participated in the investigation and was asked about how the various pictures got on his page.
"He remembers that the car, the cowboy hat and the other one, but he does not remember the KKK and the blackface picture," Cullen said.
When asked about the veracity of statements from classmates who were interviewed in the investigation, Cullen said investigators were "trained to be skeptical" and "it's fair to say we took their statements at fair value and had no reason not to."
The probe's findings come more than three months after the scandal broke in February when the page surfaced online on a conservative news site — leading to calls for Northam's resignation and embroiling Virginia's other top Democrats in separate scandals.
Northam, a pediatric neurologist who took office in January 2018, initially said he was in the photo and apologized at a news conference. But days later, in an interview with CBS News, Northam denied he was in the picture after he "had a chance to step back, take a deep breath" and study it.
Northam, however, has admitted to darkening his face with shoe polish to impersonate Michael Jackson for a dance competition in 1984.
Investigators on Wednesday said they had reviewed the contents of Eastern Virginia Medical School's 1984 yearbook and others in detail, and discovered they "repeatedly contained other content that could be offensive to women, minorities, certain ethnic groups, and others." Such imagery became less frequent in later years.
From 1976 to 2013, the school's yearbooks were almost entirely student-run, with little to no oversight from the administration, investigators found.
"While there was an administration liaison in certain years, we have identified no information that indicates that any faculty or administrators edited or censored student photographs or the general contents of the yearbooks," according to the report.
After refusing to leave office in the face of the brewing scandal, Northam said he would use the remainder of his term advancing issues of race and equality.
His office did not immediately comment on the results of the investigation.
Virginia's two other top Democrats have weathered their own political controversies: Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has been accused of sexual assault by two women, which he denies and said he would not resign over. Meanwhile, Attorney General Mark Herring has admitted to wearing blackface when he was 19.