U.S. to ban Russian oil imports 

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is expected to announce it is banning imports of Russian oil as soon as Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

The move, which is likely to push energy prices even higher, comes as the administration increases sanctions pressure on the Russian economy over the war in Ukraine.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks from the White House in the morning to "announce actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine," the White House said Tuesday.