U.S. plans to lift Covid testing requirements for travelers from China

WASHINGTON — The United States is planning to lift a Covid testing requirement for travelers from China put in place earlier this year, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News on Tuesday.

The plan, first reported by the Washington Post, would nix the China-specific requirements that were implemented in early January.

The U.S. began requiring a pre-departure negative Covid test for travelers ages 2 and up flying from China on Jan. 5. The policy followed a surge in coronavirus cases in China after it ended its strict Covid-zero policy.

