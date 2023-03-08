IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

U.S. plans to lift Covid testing requirements for travelers from China

Since early January, the U.S. government has required a pre-departure negative Covid test for anyone flying in from China.
Passengers prepare to check in at Daxing International airport in Beijing on Jan. 19, 2023.
Passengers prepare to check in at Daxing International airport in Beijing on Jan. 19, 2023.Wang Zhao / AFP via Getty Images file
By Sally Bronston

WASHINGTON — The United States is planning to lift a Covid testing requirement for travelers from China put in place earlier this year, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News on Tuesday.

The plan, first reported by the Washington Post, would nix the China-specific requirements that were implemented in early January.

The U.S. began requiring a pre-departure negative Covid test for travelers ages 2 and up flying from China on Jan. 5. The policy followed a surge in coronavirus cases in China after it ended its strict Covid-zero policy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Sally Bronston
Zoë Richards contributed.