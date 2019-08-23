Breaking News Emails
A former General Services Administration employee admitted to drinking alcohol and having sex with a White House staffer on the roof of his agency’s building, according to a watchdog report released this week.
The report, prepared by the GSA’s Office of Inspector General, revealed that P. Brennan Hart, a former associate administrator and acting chief of staff at the GSA, had admitted to a July 2017 incident in which he drank vodka in the office and received oral sex on the building’s roof.
Hart, who had been appointed to his job in May 2017 by President Donald Trump, told investigators he prepared drinks for himself and the White House employee and that “their sexual activity began in the Administrator suite area and culminated with oral sex on the rooftop of the Central Office,” the report stated.
Hart identified his sexual partner as a White House employee. That person’s identity was redacted in the report.
According to the report, Hart said he kept a bottle of vodka at his desk but only drank in the GSA building “after normal business hours.” He said he had previously consumed alcohol in the building with colleagues, including Timothy Horne, the GSA acting administrator at the time.
The inspector general report was obtained by NBC Washington.
The Office of Inspector General opened an investigation after receiving anonymous complaints about Hart in January 2018, according to the report.
The White House staffer whose identity was redacted in the report refused to be interviewed, saying that it would have needed to be approved by then-White House counsel Don McGahn. The staffer never contacted the inspector general agents to follow up, the report stated.
The report detailed how Hart’s conduct violated government policies on drinking and use of government facilities, but the matter was not referred for criminal prosecution.
Hart left the agency in March 2018 — weeks after he was interviewed by investigators, a spokesperson for the agency told NBC News.
“GSA holds all employees to the highest ethical standards and takes appropriate actions to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations,” an agency spokesperson told NBC News in a statement. “GSA does not tolerate inappropriate use of alcohol in the workplace or any violation of government regulations regarding alcohol. Further, GSA does not tolerate the misuse of government property by any GSA employee.”