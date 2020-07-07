What unites Planned Parenthood, Kushner and Kanye? PPP loans

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — The federal government backed loans totaling as much as $150 million for Planned Parenthood affiliates in recent weeks, according to new federal Paycheck Protection Program data released Monday by the Small Business Administration.

Those loans infuriated anti-abortion conservatives, who cheered last year when President Donald Trump moved successfully to block the organization from accessing the federal government's main family-planning fund.

"Planned Parenthood shouldn’t have received a dime from the government’s PPP program," Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., a close Trump ally, said in a tweet. "It’s sick!"

The Planned Parenthood money was just one of many revelations that caught the attention of lawmakers and activists across the political spectrum as they pored over the names of more than 600,000 loan recipients Monday. Ultimately, Congress and Trump placed few restrictions on eligibility for the loan program, which was designed to help struggling small businesses and nonprofits meet payroll during the coronavirus crisis.

But in addition to restaurants, mom-and-pop shops and churches, the list of beneficiaries includes a private school named for Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner's grandfather, companies with ties to lawmakers and their families, Washington lobbying shops, Wall Street investment firms and private-jet managers.

Even the educational affiliate of Americans for Tax Reform — a group led by Grover Norquist, who once said he wanted to shrink government to the size it could be drowned in a bathtub — took a loan totaling between $150,000 and $350,000.

The low-interest loans convert to taxpayer-funded grants — a cash giveaway — as long as the recipients keep their workers employed. So far, the SBA has tracked $521 billion in loans that senior administration officials say have helped approximately 50 million Americans stay in their jobs. The program still has almost $132 billion in its coffers.

The agency only released data on recipients that got at least $150,000, which left 86.5 percent of the borrowers unnamed, according to senior administration officials. And the loan amounts were given as ranges: $150,000 to $350,000; $350,000 to $1 million; $1 million to $2 million; $2 million to $5 million; and $5 million to $10 million.

At least 43 Planned Parenthood affiliates received loans totaling between $65 million and $150 million, according to the SBA records. The reproductive health care provider withdrew from the federal government's main family-planning fund last year after Trump issued a regulation that would otherwise have limited its ability to advise patients on abortion.

Rachel Bovard, senior director of policy for the Conservative Partnership Institute and a former Senate GOP aide, said Republican lawmakers had expected Planned Parenthood to be barred from getting PPP loans under affiliation rules.

"An investigation into how Planned Parenthood was awarded these funds over the intent of the members who voted for it appears warranted," she said in a text message to NBC News.

But Planned Parenthood was hardly alone in jumping out on the list of recipients, and social media sites were abuzz with calls for various entities to give back the money.

The Joseph Kushner Hebrew Academy in Livingston, N.J., supported by the Kushner family for many years, was approved for a loan of between $1 million and $2 million just eight days after the program was created. The Yeezy limited-liability company, owned by billionaire musician and Trump acquaintance Kanye West, also borrowed between $2 million and $5 million.

Clay Lacy Aviation, which offered its private-jet-owning clients an account credit after taking a PPP loan, got between $5 million and $10 million. The company was one of at least four aviation-management firms that received both PPP loans and money from the Treasury Department's separate program for subsidizing airlines.

Washington’s influence industry — “the swamp,” in modern political lexicon — wasn’t excluded from a program that some of its members worked hard to shape.

Wiley Rein and APCO Worldwide each took loans between $5 million and $10 million, while Miller and Chevalier, which lobbies for McDonald’s, Bechtel and CVS Health — among other clients — borrowed in the $2 million to $5 million range. So did the National Trust for Historic Preservation, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright’s consulting firm, Albright Stonebridge, and the public affairs company DCI Group. The list of recipients includes dozens of lobbying shops, associations, government affairs consultants and think tanks.

"In deciding whether to accept the PPP loans, companies considered not only the highly technical legal criteria but also the inevitable public scrutiny and potential for congressional oversight," said David Mortlock, a lawyer in the Washington office of Willkie Farr and Gallagher who advised clients on the program. "It seems some recipients may not have carefully considered one or either of these factors."