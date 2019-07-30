Breaking News Emails
Cardi B, who has been candid about her interest in political science and the presidency, recently teamed up with a Democratic presidential candidate whom she has long admired: Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The Bronx rapper and the independent senator from Vermont filmed a voter outreach video in Detroit on Monday at the Ten Nail Bar, a nail salon owned by two black women.
Cardi, born Belcalis Almanzar, and Sanders both teased the yet-to-be-released video on their respective social media accounts.
"Today Cardi and I finally met," reads a photo caption of the two shaking hands posted Monday on Sanders' Instagram account. "We had a great conversation about the future of America. And let me tell you: Cardi B is right. Together, we’ll get millions of young people involved in the political process and transform this country."
Cardi, who has been vocal about her support for Sanders, said her goal is to educate youth on the presidential candidates.
"Not me, US," she wrote in an Instagram post with a photo of her and Sanders deep in discussion. "Thank you Senator Bernie Sanders for sitting with me and sharing your plans on how you will change this country."
She went on to explain that a couple of weeks ago, she asked her social media followers what question they would want answered by a Democratic candidate. She said she received "a lot" of submissions and selected the most popular questions.
"Stay tuned to see how he will fight for economic, racial, and social justice for all," she said. "Together, let’s build a movement of young people to transform this country.LETS LEARN OUR CANDIDATES!"
Earlier this month, Cardi said she had been reading about Sanders and was "really sad how we let him down in 2016."
"This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along time," she wrote in a tweet. "Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign."
Cardi has talked openly about her fascination with politics and government.
She told GQ magazine in an April 2018 interview: "I love government. I'm obsessed with presidents. I'm obsessed to know how the system works."
Cardi was invited by the Polk County Democrats in Iowa to speak at a "reception of her choice" earlier this year. Polk County's Democratic organization is the biggest in that state, which is traditionally an early stop for White House hopefuls.