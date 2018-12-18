Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Jonathan Allen

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump might be willing to accept less than $5 billion for his promised border wall in a year-end spending bill, provided that other funds could be used to close the gap.

"At the end of the day we don't want to shut down the government," Sanders told Fox News' Bill Hemmer. "We want to shut down the border."

Her remarks represent a new tack from the White House since Trump proclaimed in an Oval Office meeting with top congressional Democratic leaders last week that he would be "proud" to shut down part of the government in service of forcing Congress to give him the full $5 billion he wants for the border wall.

It was not immediately clear how a plan designed to deliver the funding he seeks through means other than a line item in a spending deal would be received by Republican and Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill.

But Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, who serves on the Appropriations Committee, said Trump had painted himself into a political corner and is now scrambling to get free.

"They are realizing that they don’t have any leverage here," Schatz said. "They’re looking for a face-saving way out."

Republicans control both chambers of Congress until January, when Democrats will take power in the House.

If Trump and Congress can't come to an agreement by Friday, about one-quarter of the federal government will shut down.

The heads of some federal departments, including the Pentagon and the Homeland Security Department, have certain authorities to transfer appropriated funds between programs, and it's possible Congress could give the secretary of Homeland Security additional transfer authority with an eye toward granting Trump's wish for more border-wall funding in a year-end spending agreement.

But a White House spokesperson reached by NBC News declined to say whether that's the White House plan.