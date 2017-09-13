ESPN should consider firing one of its sports anchors for her criticism of President Donald Trump, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday.

Jemele Hill, an anchor for the network’s “SC6” program, called the president “a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists” in a lengthy Twitter tirade Monday night.

“His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period,” Hill, who is black, said.

Trump is the most ignorant, offensive president of my lifetime. His rise is a direct result of white supremacy. Period. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

The comments immediately sparked a backlash, prompting ESPN to issue a statement Tuesday, saying that network employees had “addressed” the topic with her.

"The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN. We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate,” the network’s public relations Twitter account posted.

But the conciliatory message wasn’t enough for the White House.

At a press briefing Wednesday, Sanders called Hill’s remarks “a fireable offense.”

“I’m not sure he’s aware,” Sanders said when asked whether Trump had known about the tweets. “But I think that’s one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN.”

ESPN didn’t immediately respond to questions about Sanders' comment.

Hill’s tweetstorm came Monday night after an earlier post she wrote in response to an article about the singer Kid Rock prompted hundreds of replies. She then became involved in an ongoing discussion in which she levied her censure of Trump.

Trump faced intense criticism last month when he said "many sides" were to blame for the deadly violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Sanders defended Trump against that criticism Wednesday, pointing to the president’s meeting with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., the only black Republican in the Senate, Wednesday. The meeting centered on Trump’s response to Charlottesville.

“That’s where we need to be focused, not on outrageous statements like this one,” Sanders said.