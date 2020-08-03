White House-USAID liaison fired after series of anti-LGBTQ tweets

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — The deputy White House liaison to the U.S. Agency for International Development was fired Monday after making a series of comments critical of gay marriage and LGBTQ rights, two former Trump administration officials confirmed to NBC News.

In a series of tweets Monday, the liaison, Merritt Corrigan, wrote that for "too long, I’ve remained silent as the media has attacked me for my Christian beliefs, which are shared by the majority of Americans. Let me clear: Gay marriage isn’t marriage / Men aren’t women / US-funded Tunisian LGBT soap operas aren’t America First."

USAID confirmed that Corrigan no longer works at the agency as of Monday afternoon.

"USAID takes any claim of discrimination seriously, and we will investigate any complaints of anti-Christian bias Ms. Corrigan has raised during her tenure at the Agency," Pooja Jhunjhunwala, acting USAID spokesperson, said in a statement.

Asked if Corrigan had been fired, Jhunjhunwala said: “USAID does not comment on the specific basis on which employees leave the Agency. All political appointees serve at the pleasure of the Administrator.”

USAID's mission statement reads, "USAID’s vision is a world in which the human rights of LGBT persons are respected and able to live with dignity, free from discrimination, persecution, and violence."

House Democrats demanded Corrigan's resignation in June for "her record of public remarks, including disparaging LGBTQ people and those who express support for them, women in positions of leadership, and immigrants."