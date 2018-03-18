Why Trump is thrilled about McCabe's firing

But for Trump's supporters to believe he's the victim of an un-American conspiracy, he has to position himself as the force cleansing a corrupt justice system — a victim-turned-conqueror who has been exonerated by the missteps of his foes.

He has to politicize the FBI and Justice Department by arguing that they already were politicized. That's how he's trying to use McCabe.

"Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI — A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious (former FBI Director) James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!" Trump wrote on Twitter early Saturday morning.

Trump's lawyer, John Dowd, supplied the kicker later in the day in referring to McCabe's termination: "I pray that (Deputy) Attorney General (Rod) Rosenstein will follow the brilliant and courageous example of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility and Attorney General Jeff Sessions and bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey based upon a fraudulent and corrupt Dossier."

Of course Trump is anxious to get Mueller to stop. Whether or not he did anything wrong, there's nothing helpful to the president about guilty pleas, new indictments, the possible investigation of his family's business activities or the general distraction from his agenda.

But McCabe was reportedly being investigated for his involvement in the FBI's probe into Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. His most important connection to the Mueller probe could be that he reportedly turned over contemporaneous notes that support Comey's testimony about Trump. That is — as Trump and Dowd have made clear — McCabe matters more to them because of his role in the Mueller investigation into Trump than his work on the Clinton case.