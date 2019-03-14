Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 14, 2019, 3:55 PM GMT By Dartunorro Clark

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross faced tough questioning Thursday from Democrats on the House Oversight Committee about whether he lied to Congress about his decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

The committee's chairman, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., asked whether Ross had been "truthful" in testifying to Congress three times last year about whether "he added the citizenship question only because of the Department of Justice requested it."

“The key question we will ask Secretary Ross today is, what was he hiding from the Congress?" Cummings said. "What’s the real reason that Trump wanted to add this unconstitutional question?”

Ross said in his opening statement that before he decided to add the question, he learned that the Justice Department might want it included.

“I instructed staff to follow up with DOJ for a written statement confirming whether or not DOJ was going to ask for reinstatement of the question," Ross said. "I wanted to make sure that we had enough time to adequately consider any formal request that DOJ might make.”

Ross added that, ultimately, the Justice Department made a formal request in December 2017 for the Census Bureau to reinstate the citizenship question on the census "for use in Voting Rights Act enforcement," prompting the Census Bureau to initiate "a legal, policy, and programmatic review process to consider alternate means of meeting DOJ’s request.”

Ross testified before the House Ways and Means Committee last March that the question was added at his direction after he received the DOJ request. But documents released as a part of a multistate lawsuit against Ross showed that the secretary had inquired about adding the question much earlier.

Ross' highly anticipated appearance before the committee on Thursday comes only days after a second federal judge said he had violated federal law and the Constitution by hastily adding the question to the survey.

Republicans on the Oversight Committee excoriated Democrats, accusing them of politicizing the process and defended the decision to add the question to the census. They also attempted to adjourn the hearing, arguing that it could influence a decision by the Supreme Court, which plans to take up the issue next month.

“I mean, for the life of me, I do not know why the Democrats don’t want to know how many citizens are in the United States of America," Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the ranking Republican, said. “But for some reason, they are focused on this question. Maybe it’s politics. It seems clear to me we are having the hearing today for that reason. The majority insists on politicizing the 2020 census.”

Mark Meadows, R-N.C., later added: “Many of the questions that you will receive today have nothing to do with accurately counting the number of people that are here in the United States of America. It has everything to do with politics. And everything to do with trying to make sure that one particular message comes across.”

'Nothing' for use by law enforcement

Ross assured Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., that the data collected about citizenship would not be used in immigration enforcement.

"The census question will not ask about legal status of the respondent," he said. "It simply asks about the factual status, citizen or not, and some questions about where they came from. There's nothing in the census data that can be used by enforcement authorities for immigration or for any other purpose."

Rep. William Clay, D-Mo., who chaired the congressional panel overseeing the 2010 census, grilled Ross over his past statements on who initiated the inquiry into the citizenship question.

Clay noted that in Ross' three past appearances before Congress in 2017, he said the Justice Department initiated the request in December of that year. However, Clay pointed to a May 2017 email from Ross to aides in which the secretary said, “I am mystified why nothing have been done in response to my months old request that we include the citizenship question. We need to work with Justice to get them to request that citizenship be added back as a census question."

Ross, however, explained that he was frustrated that he did not receive a definitive answer about whether or not department would “formally request” the question because he assumed the agency had plans about reinstating it. He continued to maintain the basis for his decision was the official memo released in March 2018 in which he said the DOJ requested the request be added because it was necessary to enforce the Voting Rights Act.

Clay then blasted Ross, saying that his past statements were meant to mislead lawmakers and the public.

“Mr. Secretary, you lied to Congress, you misled the American people, and you are complicit in the Trump administration’s intent to suppress the growing political power of the non-white population,” Clay said. “You have already done great harm to the census in 2020, and you have zero credibility, and you should, in my opinion, resign.”