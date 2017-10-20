The Florida lawmaker who criticized President Donald Trump's condolence call to a fallen soldier's wife hit back at John Kelly Friday, claiming that the White House chief of staff’s emotional comments a day earlier featured a “lie” and a “racist” insult directed at her.

“I feel sorry for Gen. Kelly. He has my sympathy for the loss of his son. But he can't just go on TV and lie on me,” Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., told CNN.

Wilson also accused Kelly of using a “racist term,” when he appeared to refer to her as an “empty barrel” during his remarks at a White House briefing Thursday.

“That’s a racist term ― thinking about that, we looked it up in the dictionary because I had never heard of an empty barrel and I don’t like to be dragged into something like that,” Wilson said Friday.

In heartfelt remarks Thursday, Kelly, a former general whose Marine son was killed in Afghanistan, described himself as “broken-hearted” and “stunned” coming to work at the White House on Wednesday as he saw Wilson on news networks disclosing the private details of Trump's call to Myeshia Johnson. She is the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, who was among four soldiers killed this month in Niger.

Kelly also defended Trump, who touched off the controversy on Monday by falsely claiming President Barack Obama had not called the families of fallen soldiers.

Toward the end of his 18-minute appearance from the briefing room podium, Kelly also outlined a situation in 2015, when he was attending the dedication of a new FBI field office in Miami to two fallen agents, and referred to “a congresswoman” who spoke at the event as an “empty barrel.”

“A congresswoman stood up, and in the long tradition of empty barrels making the most noise, stood up there and all of that and talked about how she was instrumental in getting the funding for that building, and how she took care of her constituents because she got the money,” Kelly said Thursday. He did not mention Wilson by name at any point during his remarks. “And she sat down, and we were stunned. Stunned that she had done it. Even for someone that is that empty a barrel, we were stunned,” Kelly added.

Wilson appeared Friday to understand that the remarks were directed at her, and accused Kelly of lying about the appearance, explaining to CNN that she played no part in securing the funding for the building.

“I heard his remarks and I heard him say that I bragged that I secured the money for FBI building in Miramar, and that’s a lie,” she said. “I was not even in Congress in 2009 when the money for the building was secured. That’s a lie, how dare he.”

Wilson, who took office in January 2011, explained that she played a role in naming the building after two fallen FBI agents.

Wilson sponsored legislation in 2015 that named the building after the two slain FBI agents. According to the Miami Herald, money for the building was approved in September 2010, before Wilson would have even won her congressional election.

In a statement to the paper Thursday night, the White House said it “stands by Gen. Kelly’s account of the event.”