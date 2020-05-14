Wisconsin governor says 'many more people' could get sick after court blocks lockdown

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, criticized the state Supreme Court ruling and urged social distancing.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a news conference in Madison, Wis. on Feb. 6, 2020.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers holds a news conference in Madison, Wis. on Feb. 6, 2020.

By Allan Smith

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that the state Supreme Court's decision to strike down his administration's stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic could lead to "many more people" becoming sick and overwhelming Wisconsin hospitals.

"But not if we stay the course and stay home," Evers, a Democrat, said at a Thursday news conference, adding, "If you don’t feel safe enough, then go home."

He urged people not to allow the court ruling to undo the "hard work" Wisconsin has put in to slowing the spread of the virus, and urged those who go out to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Evers' criticisms came after the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday blocked the statewide lockdown order as "unlawful, invalid, and unenforceable." In a 4-3 ruling, the court called Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm's directive, known as Emergency Order 28, a "vast seizure of power."

That order directed all Wisconsinites to stay at their place of residence subject only to exceptions allowed by the state health secretary, the ruling said of the mandate, which is set to run until May 26.

The judges, in the ruling, said they were not challenging Evers' emergency powers, though the decision undercuts his administration and will force him to compromise with the Republican-led Legislature, which brought the suit against the Health Services Department.

Rebecca Dallet, one of the dissenting judges, said her conservative colleagues in the majority were the ones exceeding their authority.

"This decision will undoubtedly go down as one of the most blatant examples of judicial activism in this court's history," she said. "And it will be Wisconsinites who pay the price."

