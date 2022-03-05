As the world rallies to condemn Russia, India remains silent on the sidelines

WASHINGTON — As most of the world joins together to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, one holdout stands out: India.

The world’s largest democracy and one of its fastest growing economies is a key ally in the U.S.-led coalition to counter China's expansionism.

But India has long-standing ties to Russia, and the war in Ukraine has put the world’s second-most populous country in an uncomfortable position, forced to choose between Moscow and Washington, and instead ending up in the small minority of countries refraining from a formal denunciation.

“We are in a difficult situation because we have very strong stakes on both sides,” Arun Singh, a former Indian ambassador to the United States, told the Indian media outlet MoJo Story. “Clearly, because of this difficult situation, India decided it was better to abstain.”

At the United Nations on Wednesday, 141 counties voted for a resolution censuring Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, while four joined Russia in voting against the measure, and 35 abstained — including India and its two biggest geopolitical rivals, Pakistan and China.

The abstention drew criticism from officials in Washington, where American presidents of both major parties have pursued closer relations with New Delhi over the last two decades.

President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the White House on Sept. 24, 2021. Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images file

“I'm very disappointed ... India’s a world power. You can’t be a fence-sitter,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., the co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, told NBC News. “I know India has had a long history of nonalignment, but India also prides itself as being the world’s largest democracy. India has prided itself on having governments that have been based on values and morals.”

India has more English speakers than any country on the planet, except America, and the U.S. has become one of its biggest trading partners and sources of foreign investment. The U.S. is also one of the main destinations for Indian expats and students.

But at the same time, India has relied on Moscow for military hardware and international political support for decades — a history that continues to guide its foreign policy to this day since some 60 percent of its military inventory is of Russian origin.

For instance, while India was officially nonaligned during the Cold War, the then-Soviet Union supported India in the 1971 war with Pakistan that led to the creation of Bangladesh while Washington backed Pakistan — and continues to today.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the other co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, said he was “disappointed” in India’s abstention and explained that he and Warner communicated that to India’s ambassador to the U.S., Taranjit Singh Sandhu. “I do think their reliance on Russia for their security needs is a significant part of the reason,” he said.