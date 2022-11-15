Yellen says she expects inflation will return to normal levels 'over the next couple of years'

BALI, Indonesia — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she anticipates inflation will recede to normal levels over the next two years, down from from near four-decade highs.

“I do expect inflation to come down,” Yellen said in an interview with NBC News at the Group of 20 Summit here when asked whether the worst of the price increases were over. “I think we see some good indications that inflation is poised to come down.”

When pressed on a timeline for inflation to cool, Yellen declined to provide a monthly forecast basis but instead said, “Over the next couple of years, I definitely think that inflation will come back down to levels toward normal levels we’re accustomed to.”

She added that while the Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index report for October was “solid,” that reading wasn’t enough to make a judgment about the coming months.

Consumer price increases eased to 7.7% last month, in what could be an early sign of inflation subsiding. The data compared with a reading of 8.2% on an annual basis in September. On a monthly basis, inflation rose 0.4%, the same as in September.

President Joe Biden at the time lauded the report as “progress” in the effort to wrangle price growth.

“It will take time to get inflation back to normal levels — and we could see setbacks along the way — but we will keep at it and help families with the cost of living,” Biden said at the time.

Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve announced it had increased its key interest rate by another 0.75% in its ongoing effort to tame inflation closer to its 2% annual target.