Republican Rep. Jody Hice subpoenaed in Georgia Trump election probe

Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., is fighting a subpoena to testify before the Georgia special grand jury hearing evidence in an investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others, court papers show.

Hice, a Trump ally who voted to reject the state-certified election results in Georgia and Pennsylvania on Jan. 6, was scheduled to appear before the grand jury on Tuesday, according to documents filed by Hice's lawyer in Georgia federal court. The filing challenges the subpoena from the grand jury assisting the Fulton Co. district attorney's investigation.

“Since Congressman Hice is a member of the United States House of Representatives and is being asked to testify pursuant to a state-issued subpoena, the federal officer removal statute should apply, and this action should therefore be removed to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia,” Hice’s attorney Loree Anne Paradise wrote in the filing.

The court filing does not specify what topics the grand jury wants to discuss with Hice.

Paradise did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and a spokesman for DA Fani Willis declined to comment.

Willis, a Democrat, is investigating whether there were any “coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections” in Georgia.

Hice's name has come up in hearings held by the House committee investigating the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. White House visitor logs listed Hice as attending a Dec. 21, 2020 meeting at the White House, where several House Republicans met and strategized with Trump about possible actions on the day of the official electoral vote certification.

In a since-deleted Instagram post on the morning of Jan. 6, Hice wrote, “This is our 1776 moment.”

Hice has continued to question the results of the 2020 election and the former president backed Hice's unsuccessful primary challenge against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger earlier this year.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., has also been subpoenaed by Willis to testify about phone calls he made to Raffensperger and his staff about the 2020 election and is fighting the demand in federal court in South Carolina. A hearing on his case is scheduled for Wednesday.