RNC votes to censure Cheney, Kinzinger for investigating Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — The Republican National Committee voted Friday to formally censure two of their own party's members — Reps. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, and Adam Kinzinger, of Illinois, — because of their work investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The adoption of the resolution occurred Friday by voice vote in Salt Lake City at the RNC's annual meeting when the resolution came before the committee's 168 members during their general session.

An RNC panel had advanced the measure on Thursday, which said that the committee will "immediately cease any and all support of them as members of the Republican Party for their behavior, which has been destructive to the institution of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Republican Party and our republic, and is inconsistent with the position of the conference."

It continued by ripping the two members of Congress for their criticism of former President Donald Trump.

"The Conference must not be sabotaged by Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, who have demonstrated, with actions and words, that they support Democrat efforts to destroy President Trump more than they support winning back a Republican majority in 2022," the resolution said.

In advance of the vote, Cheney said Thursday that the leaders of the GOP have made themselves "willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy."

Several lawmakers have denounced the move by the RNC including Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee.

"Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol," he tweeted Friday. "Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost."

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., also tweeted late Thursday, "The RNC is censuring Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger because they are trying to find out what happened on January 6th — HUH?"