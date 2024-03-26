The Supreme Court puts the GOP’s abortion dilemma back in the spotlight: From the Politics Desk

Welcome to the online version of From the Politics Desk, an evening newsletter that brings you the NBC News Politics team’s latest reporting and analysis from the campaign trail, the White House and Capitol Hill.

In today’s edition, senior national political reporter Sahil Kapur outlines how the abortion pill case at the Supreme Court is making it difficult for Republicans to turn the page on the issue. Plus, national political correspondent Steve Kornacki breaks down Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s general election poll numbers.

The Supreme Court puts the GOP’s abortion dilemma back in the spotlight

By Sahil Kapur

National Republican operatives want to turn the page on the abortion debate, seeing it as a political loser in 2024. But reality keeps intervening.

The latest flare-up came Tuesday when the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case brought by the conservative Christian group Alliance Defending Freedom that challenged the FDA’s decision to make the abortion pill mifepristone widely available.

Do you have a news tip? Let us know

The justices appeared skeptical of the plaintiffs’ argument, but politically it opened up yet another battle in the ongoing war over abortion access in the U.S. since five Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. It follows intense partisan fights over state-level bans, an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that threatened access to in vitro fertilization, and a long-running debate about federal abortion restrictions.

President Joe Biden, speaking in North Carolina on Tuesday, drew attention to the case and described it as a reason voters should elect him and other Democrats this fall.

“Just this morning, the Supreme Court heard a case to gut access to medication that was approved by the FDA 20 years ago to give women a choice,” Biden said. “Folks, if America sends me a Congress that are Democrats, I promise you, Kamala [Harris] and I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again.”

Other Democrats pointed out that the House Republican majority sought to advance a host of anti-abortion provisions in the government funding package, including limits on mifepristone. They were blocked by Democrats, who control the Senate.

Donald Trump and most Republicans stayed largely silent on the Supreme Court arguments over mifepristone. But the leaders of their anti-abortion base rooted for the plaintiffs and urged the justices to curtail access to the pill.

“Today I was proud to stand with women harmed by abortion drugs courageously sharing their stories, and with the doctors caring for them, in contrast to the abortion industry that leaves women to suffer alone,” Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement. “They all know the true cost of the FDA’s recklessness first-hand. Together we are standing up to say #WomensHealthMatters and the FDA must do its job. We urge the Supreme Court to uphold safeguards for women and girls.”

It’s an illustration of the dilemma the GOP faces — caught between a passionate base of voters who want to restrict abortion, and the majority of the country who want it to be mostly legal.

Will RFK Jr. hurt Biden or Trump more? Polls paint a hazy picture.

Analysis by Steve Kornacki

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s selection of attorney Nicole Shanahan as his running mate will allow the independent presidential candidate to accelerate his efforts to qualify for the ballot in all 50 states — and cause him to loom even larger as a wild card in the general election.

Democrats in particular are sounding the alarm that he could siphon enough votes from Biden to clear Trump’s path to a White House return. The available poll numbers, however, indicate uncertainty around the impact Kennedy might have.

Our latest national NBC News poll from January measured general attitudes toward Kennedy. Overall, he was viewed positively by 28% of voters and negatively by 27%, with the rest saying they had no strong feelings. But there was a significant partisan divide:

It could be argued, based on these numbers, that there’s a deeper well of potential support for Kennedy among Republicans than among Democrats — making him more of a threat to Trump than Biden. Then again, this comparatively high level of goodwill toward Kennedy among Republicans could just reflect a reaction to the public attacks on the independent contender from major Democratic voices, making him a sympathetic character to GOP voters who — nonetheless — remain loyal to Trump.

Complicating the issue even further is that there just aren’t many recent national polls that have tested both a two-way contest between Biden and Trump and a three-way race with Kennedy in it. But some battleground state polls have, with mixed results. For instance, three surveys taken in Michigan within the last several weeks all show a different Kennedy effect:

As you can see, in one poll (Quinnipiac), Trump’s advantage grows slightly when Kennedy is included. In another (CNN), Trump’s lead shrinks slightly. And in the third (Bloomberg/Morning Consult), there’s no change at all. One caveat: Another independent candidate, Cornel West, was included as an option along with Kennedy in these polls, making a precise measurement of any Kennedy-specific effect impossible. But West’s support is only in the low single digits.

That said, both the Biden and Trump campaigns would probably be justified in fretting about Kennedy’s candidacy. In 2020, Biden won the states of Arizona, Georgia and Wisconsin by a combined total of just 42,918 votes, a fraction of a point in each one. Had Trump carried them instead, he would have forced an Electoral College tie that likely would have been broken in his favor by the U.S. House.

In other words, even a very slight Kennedy effect, one way or the other, could prove decisive in the states that will swing this election.

Read more from Alex Seitz-Wald on Kennedy’s new running mate here →

🗞️ Today’s top stories ⚫ Baltimore bridge collapse : Biden said he wants the federal government to pay for the reconstruction of the Baltimore bridge that collapsed early Tuesday morning after a large cargo ship sailed straight into one of the bridge's support pillars. The president said he also plans to visit Baltimore as "quickly" as he can. Read more →

: Biden said he wants the federal government to pay for the reconstruction of the Baltimore bridge that collapsed early Tuesday morning after a large cargo ship sailed straight into one of the bridge's support pillars. The president said he also plans to visit Baltimore as "quickly" as he can. Read more → 👠 Tar Heel state turn: Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited North Carolina, a state Democrats are growing hopeful they can carry at the presidential level for the first time since 2008. Read more →

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visited North Carolina, a state Democrats are growing hopeful they can carry at the presidential level for the first time since 2008. Read more → 🤫 Quiet time: The judge presiding over the hush money case in New York slapped Trump with a partial gag order, barring the former president from talking about witnesses and court staffers in the case. Read more →

The judge presiding over the hush money case in New York slapped Trump with a partial gag order, barring the former president from talking about witnesses and court staffers in the case. Read more → 📈 Stocks and bonds: Trump's social media company got off to a quick start in its stock market debut, shooting up more than 50% in its first minutes of trading. The stock flagged toward the close of trading, finishing about 16% higher. Read more →

Trump's social media company got off to a quick start in its stock market debut, shooting up more than 50% in its first minutes of trading. The stock flagged toward the close of trading, finishing about 16% higher. Read more → ❓Haley voters up for grabs: The New York Times reports on how Haley voters are weighing their choice in the general election, noting that Trump has not called his former rival since she ended her presidential bid. Read more →

The New York Times reports on how Haley voters are weighing their choice in the general election, noting that Trump has not called his former rival since she ended her presidential bid. Read more → 🔎 Election worker threats: The Justice Department has charged 20 people with threatening election workers and continues to investigate dozens of others. Read more →

The Justice Department has charged 20 people with threatening election workers and continues to investigate dozens of others. Read more → 🤣 "Literally Anybody Else" for president?: Raw Story reports on how one Texas man changed his name to “Literally Anybody Else” and filed a presidential campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission in an effort to give voters another option besides Biden and Trump. Read more →

That’s all from The Politics Desk for now. If you have feedback — likes or dislikes — email us at politicsnewsletter@nbcuni.com

And if you’re a fan, please share with everyone and anyone. They can sign up here.