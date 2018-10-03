In 1983 letter, Kavanaugh wrote he and friends were 'loud, obnoxious drunks' and 'prolific pukers'

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, in a 1983 letter to his friends ahead of a group beach vacation in Maryland, urged them to warn neighbors of their rented condo that they would be "loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers among us," The New York Times reported.

The letter is the latest information to surface that differs from Kavanaugh's sworn testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, during which he conceded that he liked to drink alcohol when he was younger but had never drank "to the point of blacking out."

In a statement to the Times, Kavanagh confirmed he wrote the letter.

In it, Kavanaugh wrote that the person in the group to arrive to the Ocean City, Md., rental first should "warn the neighbors that we're loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers among us. Advise them to go about 30 miles."

The White House pushed back on The Times' publication of the letter.

"It seems the New York Times is committed to embarrassing Judge Kavanaugh with three-decade old stories of adolescent drinking. He has already acknowledged under oath that he drank underage, frequently attended high school parties, sometimes drank too much, that he 'likes beer,' that he wasn't perfect, and that he, as many people do, 'cringes' at some of his youthful behavior," White House spokesperson Kerri Kupec said.

The letter, which NBC has not seen, was one of several released over a 24-hour period as other major players involved in the consideration of Kavanaugh's nomination to the nation’s highest court all advanced their own stories.

In one such letter released later Tuesday, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, sought "material evidence" from the lawyers of Christine Blasey Ford — who has accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault — suggesting she is facing further scrutiny as the Senate sprinted toward a full confirmation vote.

Grassley notes from Ford's therapy sessions and audio and video tapes of her polygraph test.

"I renew my request for the notes from therapy sessions in which Dr. Ford discussed the alleged assault by Judge Kavanaugh," Grassley wrote, referring to a Washington Post article, which referenced the notes, in which Ford went public with her allegations.

"These notes have been repeatedly cited as corroboration even while written 30 years after the alleged event and in apparent contradiction with testimony and other public statements regarding several key details of the allegations," Grassley said. He added that Ford's lawyers previous response to the request — that the records contained "private, highly sensitive information that is not necessary for the committee to assess" Ford's credibility — is "not justified."

Grassley wrote that it was particularly important to obtain the audio and video tapes of her lie detector test, because his committee had received a sworn statement from "a longtime boyfriend of Dr. Ford's, stating that he personally witnessed Dr. Ford coaching a friend on polygraph examinations."

The Iowa Republican added that Ford had testified at last week's hearing that she had never given "tips or advice" to someone who was planning on taking a polygraph.

"This statement raises specific concerns about the reliability of her polygraph examination results," Grassley wrote.

On Wednesday, NBC News obtained the letter referenced by Grassley — from a man who said he is an ex-boyfriend of Ford. In it, the man says he was in a relationship with Ford from 1992 to 1998 and says he witnessed Ford help a friend named Monica McLean "prepare for a potential polygraph exam."

"Dr. Ford explained in detail what to expect, how polygraphs worked and helped McLean become familiar and less nervous about the exam," wrote the man, whose identity in the letter was redacted.

The man, who said he broke up with Ford after she had been unfaithful to him, also challenged other parts of Ford's testimony last week, writing that she had never "indicated a fear of flying" and "never expressed a fear of closed quarters, tight spaces, or places with only one exit."

Later Wednesday morning, however, McLean provided a statement to NBC News, disputing his claims.

"I have NEVER had Christine Blasey Ford, or anybody else, prepare me, or provide any other type of assistance whatsoever in connection with any polygraph exam I have taken at anytime," McLean wrote.

For stands by her testimony, a member of her team told NBC News.

The back-and-forth marked the latest chapter in the ongoing saga regarding Kavanaugh's confirmation. Despite multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh, Republicans have vowed to vote on his nomination this week.