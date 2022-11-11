Abortion ruling author Alito gets standing ovation at conservative legal gala

WASHINGTON — Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the Supreme Court ruling that upended abortion rights, was given a boisterous standing ovation Thursday at an event hosted by the Federalist Society, an influential conservative legal group.

Alito, in brief remarks at the organization's 40th anniversary gala near the Supreme Court, praised the influence the society has had on the legal landscape, with its members now spread throughout the federal judiciary.

"And boy, is your work needed today," he said.

The hundreds of lawyers and law students in attendance gave Alito another standing ovation when a speaker onstage, former state Judge Stephen Markman, praised Alito's opinion in the June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that had protected abortion rights.

Three other conservative justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — were also in attendance. Barrett made brief remarks praising the society, saying she had "benefitted immensely" from her association with it, and received her own standing ovation when she took the stage.

She said it was nice to hear "noise not made by protesters outside my house," presumably a reference to protests before and after the abortion ruling, a draft of which was leaked in May. She was part of the conservative majority that overturned Roe.

The Federalist Society, which has always billed itself as a nonpartisan group where likeminded conservative lawyers meet to discuss the law, has over the years become akin to a farm team for federal judges. During the Trump administration in particular, membership in the society was an almost uniform feature on a nominee's resume, acting as something of a stamp of approval.

Further cementing the group's connection with the judiciary has been the role of Leonard Leo, who aside from playing a key role within the group, has at time served as an adviser to presidents, including former President Donald Trump, on which nominees to pick. He played a role in providing Trump with a list of potential Supreme Court nominees that helped secure support of skeptical conservatives during the 2016 election.

Leo was the recipient of yet another standing ovation at Thursday's event.

"Our movement has grown by leaps and bounds, and so has our impact," he said.

Conservative legal activists in the past had been stung when Republican presidents picked Supreme Court nominees, such as now-former Justices David Souter and Anthony Kennedy, who ended up being either less conservative than expected or, in the case of Chief Justice John Roberts, less willing to rock the boat than anticipated by being more cautious and incremental in moving the law.

From a conservative perspective, the Trump administration's judicial selection process was a well-oiled machine by comparison, as exemplified by the former president's three Supreme Court picks, all of whom had ties with the Federalist Society. Conservatives were delighted when the appointees, now part of a 6-3 conservative majority, all voted in June to overturn Roe v. Wade, a ruling that had helped galvanize the conservative legal movement in the first place.

The society was founded in 1982 by students at Yale Law School who felt like conservatives lacked a voice on a liberal-dominated campus. Over the years, chapters were formed at law schools across the country, where students and conservatives would debate the law, thereby helping to connect people and also expose them to conservative legal theories.