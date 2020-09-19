Amy Coney Barrett emerging as a front-runner to fill Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Amy Coney Barrett, a federal appellate court judge, has emerged as one of the front-runners to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, three sources tell NBC News

Barrett, 48, was on the shortlist in 2018 to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy when President Donald Trump ultimately selected Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The sources note that Barrett has been vetted and is a “known quantity” given her 2017 confirmation to sit on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit based in Chicago.

Republicans thought she performed well in that venue and defended herself against allegations that her religious beliefs would color her legal judgment.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

At the time, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., told her, “The dogma lives loudly within you, and that's a concern.”

Barrett responded, "It's never appropriate for a judge to impose that judge's personal convictions, whether they arise from faith or anywhere else, on the law."

Among Barrett’s perceived pluses from a GOP perspective is that she’s well-regarded by the religious right given her ardent opposition to abortion and her devout Catholic faith, she’s a former clerk to the late Justice Antonin Scalia, She’s a woman — viewed as a prerequisite in replacing the feminist icon Ginsburg — and is also a mother to seven children.

Ginsburg, a lifelong champion of women's rights and a fierce advocate for gender equality, died Friday "surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer," according to a statement from the court.

The potential obstacles for Barrett are her views on abortion that could complicate her confirmation, given that she espouses views that are the polar opposite to Ginsburg’s legacy on abortion rights. Separately, a number of LGBTQ and civil rights organizations were quick to share their concerns about her when she first emerged on the president’s court shortlist.

Attention is also being focused on 38-year-old North Carolina native Allison Rushing — who currently serves as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit based in Virginia. But as NBC News reported at the time of her confirmation: “While Rushing made headlines for becoming one of the youngest and least experienced members of the federal judiciary, she also garnered attention because of her decadelong association with one of the most well-known anti-gay groups.”

While the White House will drive the nomination process in concert with Senate Republicans, expect the Trump campaign to help fuel the GOP push to fill the Supreme Court vacancy. A campaign official, for instance, says the re-elect effort will continue to pressure Joe Biden to release a list of potential Supreme Court nominees.

As for thetimeframe, Trump tweeted early Saturday that Republicans have an “obligation” to move forward “without delay!” Biden on Friday night said that Ginsburg's replacement should not come until after the election.

While the timing is fluid, a White House official and a separate source familiar with the discussions say a nominee could be announced “in the coming days.”