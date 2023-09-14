Biden administration asks Supreme Court to block curbs on contact with social media companies

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to block recent lower court rulings that placed restrictions on executive branch contact with social media companies.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar requested that the Supreme Court stay an injunction issued by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in July that was partially upheld by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week. The district judge earlier this year had ruled that some government agencies and Biden administration officials should be restricted from communicating and meeting with social media companies in order to moderate their content.

The decision came in response to a lawsuit from GOP attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri, who alleged U.S. government officials went too far in pressing social media companies to address posts related to Covid-19 vaccines and the 2020 election.

Late last week, the New Orleans-based U.S. circuit court narrowed most of that injunction, but ordered the White House, FBI and top health officials to not "coerce or significantly encourage" social media companies to remove content that the Biden administration considers to be misinformation.

The solicitor general's filing Thursday said the government's request concerned "an unprecedented injunction" that "flouts bedrock principles of Article III, the First Amendment, and equity."

"The implications of the Fifth Circuit’s holdings are startling," Prelogar wrote. "The court imposed unprecedented limits on the ability of the President’s closest aides to use the bully pulpit to address matters of public concern, on the FBI’s ability to address threats to the Nation’s security, and on the CDC’s ability to relay public health information at platforms’ request."

Prelogar argued that the original injunction is "vastly overbroad," saying that "it covers thousands of federal officers and employees, and it applies to communications with and about all social media platforms" regarding content moderation on topics such as national security and criminal matters.

“If allowed to take effect, the injunction would impose grave and irreparable harms on the government and the public,” she warned. Prelogar said the Department of Justice intends to ask the court by Oct. 13 to review the case, adding that the court could take Thursday's filing as such a request to expedite matters without the need for further briefings.