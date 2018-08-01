Blunt: Any of Trump's Supreme Court finalists could clear Senate

Republicans maintain a razor-thin margin in the Senate, especially if Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., is unable to vote on the nominee in Washington, D.C. due to his battle with cancer. If the White House does not get the support of any Democrats, the GOP would need all of its remaining 50 votes to confirm the nominee.

The Democrat’s top-ranking Sen. Dick Durbin implored Democrats to “really take this seriously,” imploring his colleagues to understand “it’s a historic decision. It will decide the future of this court for a generation or more.” Several Democratic senators are facing tough re-election bids in red states where then-candidate Trump handily won in 2016. Three of those Democrats voted to confirm Trump's last nominee, Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Durbin said that nomination should be instructive for Democrats. “Neil Gorsuch, chosen by the Federalist Society as well, has gone to the bench, is voting in lockstep on the Republican, conservative side, and they want to fill this vacancy to give them an advantage in future rulings,” the Illinois Democrat said.