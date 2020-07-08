Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice was briefly hospitalized last month after he fell and suffered an injury to his forehead while walking near his home, a spokeswoman for the high court said Tuesday.

Roberts, 65, was treated at a hospital on June 21 and spent the night there after he fell while walking for exercise, Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in a statement.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

"The injury required sutures, and out of an abundance of caution, he stayed in the hospital overnight and was discharged the next morning," Arberg said. "His doctors ruled out a seizure. They believe the fall was likely due to light-headedness caused by dehydration."

The Washington Post first reported the fall and injury, and the newspaper reported that the court’s confirmation came in response to its inquiry after the Post received a tip. The Post reported that the fall occurred at the Chevy Chase Club, in Chevy Chase, Maryland, which is northwest of Washington.

Roberts suffered a seizure in 2007 and he also had a similar episode in 1993, The Associated Press reported at the time of the 2007 incident.

In that incident, Roberts suffered what Arberg called "a benign idiopathic seizure," the AP reported at the time. She said then that Roberts underwent a "thorough neurological evaluation, which revealed no cause for concern."

Roberts was nominated to be chief justice by President George W. Bush in 2005.

Roberts late last month joined with the court's four more liberal justices to strike downLouisiana's tough restriction on abortions in a 5-4 ruling.

The Supreme Court, seen as increasingly conservative, in June also ruled existing federal law forbids job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or transgender status. While Roberts joined with the majority, that ruling was 6-3.