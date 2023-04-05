Colleges ask Supreme Court to halt $6B student loan debt settlement

WASHINGTON — Colleges challenging a class-action settlement that could lead to student loans being canceled for hundreds of thousands of borrowers on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to put the case on hold.

The case is unrelated to President Joe Biden's broader effort to forgive student loan debt, which is also currently before the justices, with a ruling due in the next two months.

The new application concerns a settlement approved by California-based U.S. District Judge Willam Alsup in November in a case brought by borrowers who claim their federal student loans should be canceled because their schools, many of which are for-profit, allegedly engaged in misconduct.

The class-action settlement could be worth more than $6 billion if allowed to go into effect, the challengers say.

The application at the Supreme Court was filed by Everglades College, Lincoln Educational Services Corporation and American National University. Lincoln and American National are both for-profit enterprises, while Everglades is not-for-profit. All three operate colleges that the federal government placed on a list of more than 150 institutions that it said are linked with claims of "substantial misconduct."

The colleges object to that characterization.

The federal Higher Education Act allows debt cancellations in specific circumstances, but the challengers say Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has exceeded his authority.

"The secretary's claimed authority amounts to nothing less than the power to cancel, en masse, every student loan in the country," the challengers said in court papers.

They asked the Supreme Court to put Alsup's ruling on hold and consider hearing the case on an accelerated basis.

Alsup refused the colleges' request to delay his ruling from going into effect, saying that their inclusion on the list of colleges did not affect their rights or have any legally binding impact on them.

The 2019 lawsuit came after the collapse four years earlier of Corinthian Colleges, a for-profit, which led to thousands of borrowers filing claims seeking to discharge their debt.

In the separates cases involving Biden's debt relief plan, the Supreme Court in February appeared skeptical that it was lawful.

The program, which would allow eligible borrowers to cancel up to $20,000 in debt, has been blocked since the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary hold in October, and there are major doubts it will ever go into effect.

That plan, which would cost more than $400 billion and effect upwards of 40 million borrowers, is significantly broader in scope than the class-action settlement.