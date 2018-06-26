Democrats, civil rights groups slam Supreme Court ruling on travel ban

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Civil rights groups and Democrats on Tuesday rejected the Supreme Court decision to uphold President Donald Trump's ban on travel to the United States from several Muslim countries, with many comparing it to a 1944 ruling that upheld the government's decision to create internment camps for Japanese-Americans.

Omar Jadwat, the director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Immigrants' Rights Project, said the decision "will go down in history as one of the Supreme Court's great failures" and "repeats the mistakes of the Korematsu decision upholding Japanese-American imprisonment."

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, also compared Tuesday's decision to Korematsu, and expressed concern that it could set a precedent allowing the Trump administration, which has doubled down on its hardline immigration stance in recent months, to go after other immigrants.

“Who is going to be next? Is the president going to issue an executive order against Mexicans? Is he going to issue executive orders against people coming from Honduras or Guatemala? What's next?" Hirono told NBC News. She added that she wasn't optimistic that Congress would provide a check against the Trump administration moving forward.

"In order for checks and balances to work, we need a Congress that will serve as a check," she said. "We certainly don’t have that now."

Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., the first Muslim-American elected to Congress, said in a statement that the ruling "undermines the core value of religious tolerance on which America was founded” and "gives legitimacy to discrimination and Islamophobia."

"This decision will someday serve as a marker of shame," he added.

Gadeir Abbas, an attorney for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said the ruling was "deeply disappointing" for the Muslim community.

"The Supreme Court's decision today will be remembered by the Muslim community just as the Dred Scott decision is remembered by the African-American community (and) as the Korematsu decision is remembered by the Japanese-American community," he said.

Advocates with the Brennan Center for Justice criticized the court's decision as "unconscionable."

"In failing to strike down this obviously bigoted policy, which has nothing to do with national security, the Supreme Court came down on the wrong side of history," Faiza Patel, co-director of the group's Liberty & National Security Program, said. "More importantly, it endorsed the immense harm already felt by American Muslims and their families."

In the high court's ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, said the court viewed the ability to regulate immigration as squarely within a president's powers and he rejected critics' claims of anti-Muslim bias.

"The text says nothing about religion," Roberts wrote.

He added that, "Korematsu has nothing to do with this case" and that "it is wholly inapt to liken that morally repugnant order to a facially neutral policy denying certain foreign nationals the privilege of admission."

"Korematsu was gravely wrong the day it was decided, has been overruled in the court of history, and — to be clear — 'has no place in law under the Constitution,'" Roberts wrote.

Writing for the dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, however, had argued that the decision by the majority to uphold the travel ban was "all the more troubling given the stark parallels between the reasoning of this case and that of Korematsu."