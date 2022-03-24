Experts to offer insight into Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee is holding the final day of hearings on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to be a Supreme Court justice, with experts testifying about the nominee's qualifications.

The hearing has three panels of witnesses. The first will feature several members of the American Bar Association's Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary, which is tasked with providing independent, nonpartisan evaluations of judicial nominees' professional qualifications.

Members of the Judiciary Committee will then hear from a panel of witnesses invited by Democrats and another panel invited by Republicans. Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, will testify during the second panel. Other experts invited by the majority include a law professor from the University of Virginia, the president and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and the national president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

Meanwhile, witnesses for the third panel invited by the minority include Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, a professor at George Mason University's law school and others.

The final day comes after two grueling days before the committee for Jackson, a historic pick to be the court’s first Black female justice, who faced questions from senators Tuesday and Wednesday following opening statements on Monday.

Republicans repeated their attacks on Jackson, alleging that she has a history of being "soft on crime" and was too lenient in sentencing child pornography offenders. They also questioned her work as a public defender representing Guantanamo Bay detainees and delved into familiar, politically charged themes of immigration and “critical race theory.”

Democrats, however, defended Jackson's record and praised her qualifications.

“Judge Jackson, you are extraordinary. Your story is a great American story,” Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said as he concluded Wednesday's proceedings.