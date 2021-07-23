Florida asks Supreme Court to let cruise ships sail again

WASHINGTON — Florida urged the Supreme Court on Friday to block federal Covid restrictions that have vastly cut back the number of cruise ships operating from the state's ports.

In an emergency appeal, the state said restrictions imposed by the Centers for Disease Control have made it very difficult for the industry to get going again, after it was shut down for nearly 16 months.

Federal rules now allow ships to board passengers if cruise lines meet such requirements as setting up Covid testing labs, running test voyages, maintaining social distancing, and establishing onshore housing for quarantining passengers.

The federal government said the rules were necessary with the United States in the midst of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic that included several deadly outbreaks clustered on cruise ships. "These experiences demonstrated that cruise ships are uniquely suited to spread COVID-19, likely due to their close quarters for passengers and crew for prolonged periods."

Now is not the time to put the rules on hold, the Justice Department argued, as the government works with the industry to get it going again -- noting that the cruise industry did not join Florida's lawsuit.

But the rules allow only a fraction of the normal number of ships to sail, the state said.

"The CDC's order is manifestly beyond its authority," Florida said. The federal law giving the CDC power to enact traditional quarantine measures "does not permit the agency to remake the entire cruise ship industry."

The state said the restrictions have cost Florida tens of millions of dollars in lost tax and port revenue and required it to meet the additional expensive of paying unemployment benefits to cruise industry employees.

In June a federal court agreed with the state and blocked the CDC restrictions. U.S. District Court Judge Steven Merryday of Tampa, Florida, said the effort to impose the rules was "breathtaking, unprecedented, and acutely and singularly authoritarian." He said he wondered whether the CDC would have argued that it could ban intercourse to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, based in Atlanta, put Merryday's order on hold. Florida's emergency motion asked the Supreme Court to lift that hold and allow the judge's ruling to take effect.