IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Florida man pleads guilty to threatening to kill a Supreme Court justice

Neal Brij Sidhwaney faces up to five years in federal prison on one count of transmitting an interstate threat. The Supreme Court justice was not named in court documents.
The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. The case that will be heard today, Twitter v. Taamneh, stems from a 2017 terrorist shooting in an Istanbul nightclub and centers on whether Twitter and other social media companies violated the Anti-Terrorism Act by hosting and making money from Islamic State videos.
A pedestrian walks past the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on Feb. 22.Eric Lee / Bloomberg via Getty Images file
By Zoë Richards

A Florida man has pleaded guilty in connection with threatening to kill a Supreme Court justice.

The guilty plea from 43-year-old Neal Brij Sidhwaney of Fernandina Beach stemmed from a call he made to a Supreme Court justice in July, the Justice Department said in a news release Monday.

He faces up to five years in federal prison on one count of transmitting an interstate threat. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Prosecutors said that Sidhwaney identified himself by name in an expletive-infused voicemail and repeatedly threatened to kill the Supreme Court justice, who is not named in court documents.

Sidhwaney warned that if the justice alerted deputy U.S. Marshals, he would talk to them and “come kill you anyway,” according to court documents, which did not indicate what prompted Sidhwaney to make the threat.

Weeks after his arrest in August, U.S. Magistrate Judge Monte C. Richardson ordered a competency hearing for Sidhwaney. According to a copy of his forensic psychological evaluation included in court documents, Sidhwaney denied having psychotic symptoms but “delusional thought processes became evident” during the examination.

Following the examination, Sidhwaney was found to meet the minimum standards required to stand trial. He pleaded guilty last week in Jacksonville, according to documents made public Monday.

A federal defender representing Sidhwaney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

President Joe Biden last year signed into law legislation providing security to family members of Supreme Court justices amid growing concerns over security following the reversal of Roe v. Wade.

That legislation came after a California man was arrested after allegedly telling police he came to the Washington, D.C.-area to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh and then himself. The man, Nicholas John Roske, has pleaded not guilty to one count of attempting to assassinate a Supreme Court justice.

Zoë Richards

Zoë Richards is the evening politics reporter for NBC News.

Michael Kosnar contributed.