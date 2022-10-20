Georgia man arrested on gun charges near Capitol allegedly told police he was there to 'deliver documents' to Supreme Court

A Georgia man was arrested on weapons charges Wednesday after police said they found two handguns and a shotgun in a van he was driving in Washington, D.C., with plans to “deliver documents” to the Supreme Court.

U.S. Capitol Police said they arrested 80-year-old Tony H. Payne of Tunnel Hill, who now faces three charges: unregistered firearm, unregistered ammunition and carrying a pistol without a license.

Authorities said they first noticed an illegally parked vehicle on Capitol grounds and then arrested Payne after he allegedly admitted to having firearms in the van. Weapons are prohibited on Capitol grounds.

A hazardous incident response team conducted a more detailed search of the van after a pipe and containers were also found inside, Capitol Police said. They later said those items did not pose a threat.

During the search, police said they detained Payne and his two companions — another man and a woman. Capitol Police said in a news release, "The individuals told our investigators they were here to deliver documents to the U.S. Supreme Court," which is near the Capitol.

A Capitol Police spokesperson declined to comment on the nature of the alleged documents, citing the ongoing investigation.

The man and woman accompanying Payne were not identified and released with no charges filed against them, police said.

NBC News was unable to reach Payne for comment. The Supreme Court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, concerns swirled and additional security measures were put in place help ensure the safety of Supreme Court justices amid heightened tensions over its ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

In June, a man armed with a handgun, a knife, pepper spray and burglary tools was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home. Nicholas John Roske pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.