What happens now that Trump has gone to the Supreme Court in his immunity fight

Donald Trump’s legal team has not been secretive about its strategy of trying to slow down his election subversion case for as long as possible. As soon as this week, the Supreme Court could signal its willingness or aversion to being drawn into this latest gambit.
The former president on Monday formally asked the justices to hit pause on a recent appeals court ruling that rejected his argument that he has presidential immunity for his actions in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 riot.
Here’s what the court could do next.
Request a response from prosecutors
The court is very likely to ask special counsel Jack Smith’s team for a response to Trump’s request for a pause in the recent appeals court ruling against him on the immunity matter.
A requested response would like come with a very short deadline.
If for some reason the justices decided not to respond to Trump's filing, it would still delay the proceedings in his case since the trial can't move forward until the immunity claim is resolved.
As of this moment, there is no trial date set, and everything is effectively on hold anyway.
Smith might be expected to urge the court to deny Trump's request, but one complicating factor is that in December in an earlier filing he told the justices they would need to decide the issue.
Decide to hear oral arguments and issue a ruling
The court could decide to treat Trump's request as a regular appeal, meaning it would schedule oral argument and issue a detailed ruling.
That could potentially delay things and create more uncertainty around an eventual trial date depending on how fast the court agrees to hear oral arguments and then issue a decision.
Grant Trump's request
The court could decide to resolve Trump's request without oral arguments and just grant a delay.
If that happens, the court would put out a short written order saying it has granted Trump's request. Usually, it would explain the circumstances under which the pause expires.
Normally such an order would be issued to give Trump time to file an appeal of the lower court ruling, which could take months to resolve.
There could be dissents if the court goes that route.
Reject Trump's request
If the court decides to reject Trump's request for a pause, the case goes back down to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to proceed to trial.
But the trial wouldn't begin right away.
The judge would still need to take into account all of the time the case has been effectively on hold, since early December, and give both sides time to prepare for trial.
Even if the Supreme Court refuses to grant Trump's request immediately and he goes to trial, he can still bring a challenge to his prosecution on presidential immunity at a later point.
Immediately rule against Trump
Some legal commentators have speculated that as it is such an unusual case with time of the essence that the court could make the rare move of simply issuing a ruling upholding the appeals court decision without hearing oral arguments or asking for any further briefing.
Such an outcome would be based on the theory that, even if the justices think the appeals court ruling was correct, the Supreme Court should weigh in on the legal question because of the nationwide importance.