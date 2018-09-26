How to watch the Kavanaugh Senate hearing on Thursday

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

On Thursday morning, Supreme Court justice candidate Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and it will be covered live by NBC and MSNBC.

Rachel Mitchell, a Republican-chosen outside attorney who specializes in sex crimes, will question both sides about the allegations.

The hearing before the 21 committee members is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

The coverage can be viewed starting at 9:30 a.m. through a livestream on NBCNews.com, NBC News' YouTube page, as well as on the NBC News mobile app, and on NBC News' on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire — plus a live blog on website that will provide real-time coverage and analysis.

On NBC affiliates, the coverage will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET, led by "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, as well as "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd, "Megyn Kelly Today" host Megyn Kelly and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell.

On MSNBC, coverage will begin at 9:50 a.m. ET, anchored by Brian Williams, the host of "The 11th Hour with Brian Williams."