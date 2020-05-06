Justice can't be muted? Flushing sound heard on Supreme Court conference call

A Supreme Court argument showed Wednesday that it's not just office co-workers who sometimes have difficulty finding the "mute" button during a conference call.
Amid oral arguments in Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants, an unexpected sound projected clearly across the court's live audio stream: Someone flushed a toilet.
The distinctive flush came as Roman Martinez, the attorney representing the American Association of Political Consultants, was presenting his case before the court. The high court did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for additional information on just what exactly happened on the call.
The flush came just days after the Supreme Court began conducting oral arguments via phone amid the COVID-19 outbreak, with the audio of the sessions available live for the first time as well.
In question during the case was the constitutionality of an exception to the recently passed federal ban on robocalls to cellphones that allows the government to use robocalls to collect debt. The group of consultants is arguing that exception is illegal and therefore, the whole ban should be struck down.
Chief Justice John Roberts at one point said that to strike down the entire "popular law" simply to save the ability for the government to do debt collecting robocalls would not be too appealing to Congress.
"They'd have to be very anxious to be more unpopular than they otherwise would be," he said.
Elsewhere, technical difficulties struck when Justice Stephen Breyer was briefly cut off of the call. He said it was because his phone began to ring.
"I don't think it was a robocall," he joked. "We did get it straightened out."