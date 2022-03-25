Justice Clarence Thomas discharged from D.C. hospital

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital Friday, a week after being admitted after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The court said he was discharged from Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington early Friday morning. He was admitted on the evening of March 18.

Tests showed Thomas, 73, had an infection and he received intravenous antibiotics. The Supreme Court said Thomas did not have Covid-19, which he has been vaccinated and boosted against.

The health and well-being of Supreme Court justices are closely monitored, particularly for justices whose judicial philosophies differ from that of the party that controls the White House. Thomas is one of the most conservative members of the Supreme Court.

He was in the hospital the same week that the Senate Judiciary Committee held confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to fill the seat of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Thomas has served on the high court since 1991 after being nominated by then-President George H.W. Bush and confirmed by the Senate.

Thomas' wife, Ginni Thomas, has come under scrutiny for recently discussing how she attended the rally for former President Donald Trump at the White House ellipse before a mob of his supporters rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The House committee investigating the attack on the Capitol is now in possession of text messages which former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ginni Thomas discussed keeping President Donald Trump in office, NBC News reported Thursday.